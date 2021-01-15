Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.24, but opened at $4.74. Acorda Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.63, with a volume of 261,071 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 661,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 205,227 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 405.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 55,936 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 961,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 78,207 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.93 million, a PE ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.10.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.82) by $1.44. Acorda Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $53.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.5 EPS for the current year.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.