Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) PT Raised to $35.00

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen from $5.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 449.45% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.88.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

ACOR stock opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.10. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.82) by $1.44. Acorda Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $53.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.39 million. Equities analysts predict that Acorda Therapeutics will post -10.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $315,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 405.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 55,936 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 166.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 143,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 89,285 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 35.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 179,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 47,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $191,000.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.