Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a drop of 58.1% from the December 15th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

ASPCF remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Friday. Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $47.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Acerus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Acerus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,596.69% and a negative return on equity of 1,335.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.