Access Financial Services Inc. Sells 4,731 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Access Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,731 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.4% during the third quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,963,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,513. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $216.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.49.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.07. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.