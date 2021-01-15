Access Financial Services Inc. Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Access Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 1.1% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 5.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in Amgen by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in Amgen by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 24,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,994,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Amgen by 11.8% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 25,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.92.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $241.66. 2,591,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,541,625. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $264.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

