Access Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Access Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.2% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 32.5% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Truist raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.08.

Shares of PG stock opened at $135.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.96 and its 200 day moving average is $136.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $336.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $7,413,868.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,356,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,954 shares in the company, valued at $43,559,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 663,635 shares of company stock valued at $93,052,467 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

