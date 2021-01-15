Access Financial Services Inc. Buys 5,547 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Access Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 109.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.9% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $61,000.

IVV stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $379.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,790,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,759,090. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $371.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.19. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $382.86.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

