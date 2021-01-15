Access Financial Services Inc. Buys 5,345 Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUA. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 775,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,673,000 after acquiring an additional 124,774 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 236,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 0.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 190,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,158,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.81. 93,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,414. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average is $14.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

