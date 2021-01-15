Access Financial Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Access Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 140.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 127.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.00.

Shares of LMT traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $347.44. 1,955,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,261,436. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $355.24 and a 200-day moving average of $372.42. The stock has a market cap of $97.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.