Access Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,194,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,786,000 after purchasing an additional 56,430 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,784,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,303,000 after buying an additional 250,207 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.89.

KMB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.57. 1,807,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.13.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

