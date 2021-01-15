Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.75 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is focused on developing and commercializing instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens. The company is developing BACcel(TM) system, a rapid diagnostic platform for diagnosis in life-threatening bacterial infections and OptiChem(R) surface coatings for use in micro arraying components. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corp., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th.

NASDAQ AXDX opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $19.11. The company has a market capitalization of $500.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.21.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). The company had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 39,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $373,625.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,975.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 44.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,232,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,795,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,506,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,842,000 after purchasing an additional 78,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 11,563 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 100,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

