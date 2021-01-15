Acacia Communications’ (ACIA) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Acacia Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acacia Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIA opened at $113.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.08. Acacia Communications has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $114.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $158.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.28 million. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 12.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acacia Communications will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACIA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 257.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 5.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 1,114.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Acacia Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

