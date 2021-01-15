Abyss Price Reaches $0.0199 on Exchanges (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Abyss has a market cap of $4.55 million and $112,501.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss token can now be bought for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Abyss has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00046783 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.47 or 0.00380914 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00038026 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,624.45 or 0.04112319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00013439 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00012802 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

ABYSS is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 tokens. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Abyss

Abyss can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

