Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc (ASIT.L) (LON:ASIT) Shares Gap Down to $71.20

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc (ASIT.L) (LON:ASIT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $71.20, but opened at $67.00. Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc (ASIT.L) shares last traded at $67.00, with a volume of 49,033 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 64.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 51. The firm has a market cap of £134.13 million and a P/E ratio of -24.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11.

In related news, insider Angus Gordon Lennox bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £88,000 ($114,972.56).

In November 2003, Shareholders of Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (Trust) approved the voluntary liquidation of the Trust. Aberforth Split Level Trust plc operates as an investment trust company. It invests in a diversified portfolio of small UK quoted companies. The Trust's portfolio comprises investments in resources basic industries, general industrials, consumer goods, services, utilities, information technology, and financial sectors.

