Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Plc (AJIT.L) (LON:AJIT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $825.00

Shares of Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Plc (AJIT.L) (LON:AJIT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 825 ($10.78) and last traded at GBX 805 ($10.52), with a volume of 2149 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 802.50 ($10.48).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Plc (AJIT.L) in a research note on Wednesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of £109.00 million and a PE ratio of 8.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 760.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 668.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Plc (AJIT.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.45%.

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Plc (AJIT.L) Company Profile (LON:AJIT)

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC, formerly Aberdeen All Asia Investment Trust PLC, is an investment company. The Company aims to achieve long-term capital growth principally through investment in listed Japanese companies. It invests in a portfolio of over 40 companies in Japan selected from approximately 3,500 listed stocks in the Japan market.

