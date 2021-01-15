Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (AAIF.L) (LON:AAIF) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 2.55 Per Share

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (AAIF.L) (LON:AAIF) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This is a boost from Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (AAIF.L)’s previous dividend of $2.25. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of AAIF traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 233 ($3.04). The stock had a trading volume of 197,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,293. Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 140.59 ($1.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 243 ($3.17). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 221.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 199.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. The company has a market capitalization of £410.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26.

About Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (AAIF.L)

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

