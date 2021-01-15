Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (AAIF.L) (LON:AAIF) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 2.55 Per Share

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (AAIF.L) (LON:AAIF) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This is a boost from Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (AAIF.L)’s previous dividend of $2.25. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of AAIF traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 233 ($3.04). The stock had a trading volume of 197,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,293. Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 140.59 ($1.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 243 ($3.17). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 221.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 199.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. The company has a market capitalization of £410.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26.
