Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Given New $26.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ANF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.46.

Shares of NYSE:ANF traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $24.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,389,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,484. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.43. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $24.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.82.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.81. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $819.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $453,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,255.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 333.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 134.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

