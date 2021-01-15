Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $819.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.27 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.46.

NYSE ANF opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $24.76. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average is $15.43.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 20,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $453,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,255.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

