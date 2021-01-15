AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,558 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $28,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.0% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.5% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 3.0% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $1.46 on Friday, hitting $110.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,937,005. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.78 and a 200-day moving average of $96.12. The company has a market capitalization of $194.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Insiders have sold a total of 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.