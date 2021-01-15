A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for 2.1% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $40,000. Mirova raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 428.9% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $2.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $260.56. The company had a trading volume of 24,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,973. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.71.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

