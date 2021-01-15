A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up 2.1% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 641.4% in the fourth quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 8,178 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $4,181,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.71.

NYSE BDX traded up $2.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $260.56. 24,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,973. The company has a market capitalization of $75.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

