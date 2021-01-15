A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,949,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,876,930,000 after purchasing an additional 20,028 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 981,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $309,649,000 after buying an additional 38,916 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $251,361,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 674,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,643,000 after buying an additional 231,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 621,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,982,000 after buying an additional 367,585 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $301.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,290. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $300.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.62. The company has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $263.31 and a 12-month high of $385.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOC. Robert W. Baird downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $384.33.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

