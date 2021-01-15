A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $1.52 Million in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 43,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UGI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 104.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the third quarter worth about $12,465,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 53.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 773,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,517,000 after purchasing an additional 268,744 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 67.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 643,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,236,000 after purchasing an additional 260,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,668,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,326,000 after purchasing an additional 259,135 shares in the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UGI traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.59. The stock had a trading volume of 15,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,759. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.53 and a 200 day moving average of $34.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.95. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $44.82.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 7.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

In related news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $483,097.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,629.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $684,720.00. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

