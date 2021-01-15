A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Has $493,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 670.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

NASDAQ:PFF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.24. The stock had a trading volume of 163,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,584,985. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $38.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.44.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

