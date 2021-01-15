A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 43,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of UGI by 50.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 25.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 118,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 24,309 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 10.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 18,240 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 105.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 122,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 62,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the third quarter worth about $2,779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

UGI traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.59. The stock had a trading volume of 15,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,759. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.53 and a 200 day moving average of $34.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.95. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $44.82.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 7.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UGI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

In other news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $483,097.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,629.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $684,720.00. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

