9,324 Shares in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGV. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,250,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,901 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 554,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,247,000 after purchasing an additional 112,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ESGV opened at $71.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.79. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $71.84.

