908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for 908 Devices’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MASS. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of MASS traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.64. 2,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,643. 908 Devices has a 52 week low of $43.25 and a 52 week high of $74.00.

In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund Vii L.P. Arch bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $6,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director E Kevin Hrusovsky bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 193,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,863,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 355,000 shares of company stock worth $7,100,000 over the last three months.

908 Devices Company Profile

There is no company description available for 908 Devices Inc.

