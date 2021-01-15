$69.47 Million in Sales Expected for BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) to announce $69.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BG Staffing’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.00 million and the highest is $69.95 million. BG Staffing reported sales of $72.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BG Staffing will report full-year sales of $277.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $277.19 million to $278.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $299.61 million, with estimates ranging from $298.93 million to $300.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BG Staffing.

BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $71.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.05 million. BG Staffing had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 18.50%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BGSF. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of BG Staffing from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BG Staffing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of BGSF stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.00. 54,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,435. The company has a market cap of $144.44 million, a P/E ratio of 80.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.23. BG Staffing has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $22.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In other BG Staffing news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGSF. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of BG Staffing by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BG Staffing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BG Staffing by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of BG Staffing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of BG Staffing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

BG Staffing Company Profile

BG Staffing, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states.

