$607.41 Million in Sales Expected for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) This Quarter

Analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will post $607.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $618.14 million and the lowest is $594.80 million. JetBlue Airways posted sales of $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $6.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.34 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JBLU. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the third quarter worth $15,645,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 83.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,199,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after buying an additional 999,769 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 34.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,461,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,885,000 after buying an additional 632,664 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the third quarter worth $5,099,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3,400.9% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 459,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after buying an additional 445,931 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $15.72 on Friday. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average of $12.62. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.57.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

