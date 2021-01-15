600 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Bought by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Motco bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 635.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $347.85. 3,419,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,635,357. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $350.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $340.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.99.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

