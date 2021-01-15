6 Meridian Sells 1,935 Shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG)

6 Meridian decreased its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 2.7% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 77,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the third quarter worth $165,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 46,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 26,777 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:NTG opened at $25.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.88. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $116.80.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

