6 Meridian Sells 188 Shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN)

6 Meridian cut its stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the third quarter worth about $461,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the third quarter worth about $599,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,479,000.

Shares of EDEN stock opened at €98.55 ($115.94) on Friday. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a 12-month low of €54.51 ($64.13) and a 12-month high of €71.11 ($83.66). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €95.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €86.68.

