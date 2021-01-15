6 Meridian Sells 13 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

6 Meridian lessened its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boston Beer stock opened at $910.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $960.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $877.80. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $290.02 and a 1-year high of $1,092.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.75 and a beta of 1.00.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.27. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Tara L. Heath sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,009.00, for a total transaction of $100,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 10,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.42, for a total transaction of $10,515,594.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,183.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,384 shares of company stock worth $70,352,529 over the last quarter. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $977.00 to $1,142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $909.27.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

