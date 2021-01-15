6 Meridian Invests $402,000 in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Securities during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Central Securities by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 188,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Central Securities by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 150,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 68,430 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its stake in Central Securities by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 297,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after acquiring an additional 57,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Central Securities by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Andrew J. O’neill acquired 1,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.08 per share, for a total transaction of $48,859.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo Price Blackford acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.01 per share, for a total transaction of $155,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,735 shares in the company, valued at $984,102.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,577 shares of company stock worth $361,786 over the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Central Securities stock opened at $33.34 on Friday. Central Securities Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.35.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

