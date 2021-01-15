6 Meridian Cuts Stock Holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

6 Meridian lessened its stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 135.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $83.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.91. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $93.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.03.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $576.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.41 million. Analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REGI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.