$572.65 Million in Sales Expected for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) will post sales of $572.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $548.25 million to $600.90 million. MYR Group reported sales of $571.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MYR Group.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $607.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.59 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on MYRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sidoti began coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MYR Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 19,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $953,563.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 221,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,761,833.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.97, for a total transaction of $593,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,123.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,732 shares of company stock worth $2,471,333. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 317.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MYRG opened at $64.58 on Friday. MYR Group has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $65.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.74.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MYR Group (MYRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.