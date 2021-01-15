501 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Purchased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lam Research from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.96.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 14,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.01, for a total transaction of $5,211,193.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 63,758 shares of company stock worth $26,985,698 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX opened at $557.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $486.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $80.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $181.38 and a 1-year high of $570.52.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

