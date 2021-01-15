4J Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

4J Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAM. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 119,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% during the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 53,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 106,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ati Investment Parent, Llc sold 47,625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,047,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.74. 191,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,520,941. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $45.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,056.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.31). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

BAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

