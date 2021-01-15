4J Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

4J Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 197.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 5,271 shares during the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $1,953,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 322.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.22. The company had a trading volume of 884,172 shares. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $50.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.11.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.