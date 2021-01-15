4J Wealth Management LLC Makes New $413,000 Investment in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

4J Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of D stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.05. 132,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,636,975. The firm has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3,551.00, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.22 and a 200 day moving average of $78.65.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.42.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

