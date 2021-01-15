4J Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 199 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

4J Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 199 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Shopify by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $15.50 on Friday, reaching $1,163.36. 57,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,434. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.30 and a 1-year high of $1,285.19. The firm has a market cap of $141.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,917.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,127.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1,029.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHOP. Jefferies Financial Group raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cleveland Research began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,066.43.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

