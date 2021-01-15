4J Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 19,594 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

4J Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,377,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,417,000 after buying an additional 710,164 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,657,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,923,000 after buying an additional 656,579 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,898,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,824,000 after buying an additional 590,477 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,902,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,932,000 after purchasing an additional 324,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,791,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,573,000 after purchasing an additional 257,416 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.10. The stock had a trading volume of 47,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,884. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.03 and a 12 month high of $118.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.23.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

