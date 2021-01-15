4J Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

4J Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 230.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 93.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 165.8% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period.

Shares of GSY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.59. 13,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,838. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.87 and a fifty-two week high of $50.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.53.

