4J Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

4J Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,934,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,646 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 571.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 33,633 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,121,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $287,000.

IJR stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.59. The company had a trading volume of 215,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,476,541. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $101.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

