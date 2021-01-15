$473.07 Million in Sales Expected for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) This Quarter

Analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) will post $473.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $468.50 million to $477.63 million. CoreCivic posted sales of $497.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full year sales of $1.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CoreCivic.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $468.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.00 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

CoreCivic stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.10. 2,140,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,532. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.06. The firm has a market cap of $849.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. CoreCivic has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $17.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in CoreCivic during the second quarter worth $93,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CoreCivic

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

