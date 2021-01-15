3,983 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Purchased by Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,983 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 28,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 22,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

IBM stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $128.42. 202,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,885,024. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $158.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.74 per share, with a total value of $161,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alex Gorsky acquired 4,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

