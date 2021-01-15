$39.58 Million in Sales Expected for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) to announce sales of $39.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.10 million and the lowest is $15.00 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $8.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 341.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $64.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.90 million to $83.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $154.99 million, with estimates ranging from $120.44 million to $190.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.89 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

PRTK traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.74. 269,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,067. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $7.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average is $5.49. The firm has a market cap of $307.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $155,662.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 617,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,800.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 26,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $177,244.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,206,995.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,383 shares of company stock worth $1,207,414. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTK. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,367 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 22,983 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 226,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,844 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,940 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

