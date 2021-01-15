$3.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to report earnings of $3.94 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.26. LGI Homes reported earnings per share of $2.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year earnings of $11.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.02 to $11.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.54 to $11.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.29. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 100.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,761 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in LGI Homes by 201.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in LGI Homes by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,422,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,261,000 after buying an additional 62,704 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in LGI Homes by 112.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the second quarter valued at $1,145,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes stock opened at $98.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.45. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $132.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 12.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.68.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

