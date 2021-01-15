22,269 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Acquired by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,269 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 9.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,950,000 after acquiring an additional 873,223 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in QUALCOMM by 12.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,489,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $763,673,000 after acquiring an additional 740,296 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 14.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,275,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $385,428,000 after acquiring an additional 418,994 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in QUALCOMM by 6.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,806,081 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $330,220,000 after acquiring an additional 160,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,588,735 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $304,642,000 after acquiring an additional 57,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $3.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.09. 8,600,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,395,989. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $163.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $177.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Argus increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price objective on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

