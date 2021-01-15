21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, an increase of 60.8% from the December 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Shares of 21Vianet Group stock opened at $39.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 0.26. 21Vianet Group has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $40.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.
21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $183.49 million during the quarter. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.02% and a negative net margin of 55.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on 21Vianet Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on 21Vianet Group in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.
About 21Vianet Group
21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.
Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index
Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.