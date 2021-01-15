21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, an increase of 60.8% from the December 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of 21Vianet Group stock opened at $39.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 0.26. 21Vianet Group has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $40.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $183.49 million during the quarter. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.02% and a negative net margin of 55.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 262.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 752,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 151,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 30,285.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 44.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on 21Vianet Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on 21Vianet Group in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.